Free Narcan kits are available at Orange County Department of Health

The Orange County health department is distributing free Narcan kits. Narcan is a drug that can reverse opioid drug overdoses.

Narcan kits contain naloxone, the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose in minutes. The kits are now available in all 67 counties in Florida.

In Orange County, the kits can be picked up at the Department of Health’s central buildings, along with three off-site locations Monday through Friday.

To qualify, you must be at least 18 and either at high risk of drug overdose or someone who cares for a person with an addiction.

The kits come with two nasal sprays that can be administered by any bystander, including those without medical training.

More than 7,000 people died this year from overdoses in Florida.

Here's where you can pick up Narcan in Orange County:

DOH-Orange

Central Building #3

Immunization and TB/Refugee Health

901 West Church Street

Orlando, FL 32805

DOH-Orange

Central Building #2

Vital Stats and Health Informatics & Records Management

907 West Church Street

Orlando, FL 32805

DOH-Orange

Lila Mitchell Center, Suite B

Sunshine Care Center and STD Clinic

5151 Raleigh Street

Orlando, FL 32811

DOH-Orange

Westside WIC, Suite 232

Women, Infants & Children (WIC)

6218 W. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32808

DOH-Orange

Southside Center

Family Planning / Prenatal and WIC

6101 Lake Ellenor Drive

Orlando, FL 32809