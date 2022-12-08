© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Free Narcan kits are available at Orange County Department of Health

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 8, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST
Orange County Department of Health
Narcan is now available for free at the Orange County Department of Health.

The Orange County health department is distributing free Narcan kits. Narcan is a drug that can reverse opioid drug overdoses.

Narcan kits contain naloxone, the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose in minutes. The kits are now available in all 67 counties in Florida.

In Orange County, the kits can be picked up at the Department of Health’s central buildings, along with three off-site locations Monday through Friday.

To qualify, you must be at least 18 and either at high risk of drug overdose or someone who cares for a person with an addiction.

The kits come with two nasal sprays that can be administered by any bystander, including those without medical training.

More than 7,000 people died this year from overdoses in Florida.

Here's where you can pick up Narcan in Orange County:

DOH-Orange  
Central Building #3
Immunization and TB/Refugee Health
901 West Church Street
Orlando, FL 32805

DOH-Orange  
Central Building #2
Vital Stats and Health Informatics & Records Management
907 West Church Street
Orlando, FL 32805

DOH-Orange  
Lila Mitchell Center, Suite B
Sunshine Care Center and STD Clinic
5151 Raleigh Street
Orlando, FL 32811

DOH-Orange  
Westside WIC, Suite 232
Women, Infants & Children (WIC)
6218 W. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32808

DOH-Orange  
Southside Center
Family Planning / Prenatal and WIC
6101 Lake Ellenor Drive
Orlando, FL 32809

Health Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
