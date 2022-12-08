Free Narcan kits are available at Orange County Department of Health
The Orange County health department is distributing free Narcan kits. Narcan is a drug that can reverse opioid drug overdoses.
Narcan kits contain naloxone, the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose in minutes. The kits are now available in all 67 counties in Florida.
In Orange County, the kits can be picked up at the Department of Health’s central buildings, along with three off-site locations Monday through Friday.
To qualify, you must be at least 18 and either at high risk of drug overdose or someone who cares for a person with an addiction.
The kits come with two nasal sprays that can be administered by any bystander, including those without medical training.
More than 7,000 people died this year from overdoses in Florida.
Here's where you can pick up Narcan in Orange County:
DOH-Orange
Central Building #3
Immunization and TB/Refugee Health
901 West Church Street
Orlando, FL 32805
DOH-Orange
Central Building #2
Vital Stats and Health Informatics & Records Management
907 West Church Street
Orlando, FL 32805
DOH-Orange
Lila Mitchell Center, Suite B
Sunshine Care Center and STD Clinic
5151 Raleigh Street
Orlando, FL 32811
DOH-Orange
Westside WIC, Suite 232
Women, Infants & Children (WIC)
6218 W. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32808
DOH-Orange
Southside Center
Family Planning / Prenatal and WIC
6101 Lake Ellenor Drive
Orlando, FL 32809