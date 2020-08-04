 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Health officials: 4 new Dengue fever cases in Florida Keys

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Kelly Sikkema

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Health officials in the Florida Keys say they’ve confirmed four new cases of Dengue fever.

That brings the total number of cases reported this year in Monroe County to 26.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said there are indications the mosquito-borne infections were acquired locally.

The four people have received medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries. Most of the Dengue fever cases have been reported in a two-mile area of Key Largo.

It’s the first outbreak of Dengue in the Keys in a decade.


