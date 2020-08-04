Health officials: 4 new Dengue fever cases in Florida Keys

Photo: Kelly Sikkema
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Health officials in the Florida Keys say they’ve confirmed four new cases of Dengue fever.
That brings the total number of cases reported this year in Monroe County to 26.
In a statement, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said there are indications the mosquito-borne infections were acquired locally.
The four people have received medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries. Most of the Dengue fever cases have been reported in a two-mile area of Key Largo.
It’s the first outbreak of Dengue in the Keys in a decade.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity