In Brevard, Health First Minimum Wage Will Jump To $15 Per Hour Next Month

The largest hospital in Brevard County is increasing its minimum wage, ahead of the deadline imposed by a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2020.

Health First announced that all of its employees will earn at least $15 dollars per hour hour, and the change takes effect October 1. Employees making between $15 and $19 an hour will also get an increase.

“We saw overall salary levels for associates in these categories increasing and led us to the decision to raise our minimum salary level to $15 an hour across the organization,” said Health First Chief Administrative Officer Paula Just. “As we continuously monitor market data, that’s what drove the decision. It’s really not tied to the voter decision at all.”

The pay increase will apply to about 2,750 employees in total.

Florida’s current minimum wage of $8.65 an hour will increase to $10 an hour October 1. That’s because voters in 2020 approved increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2026.

Meanwhile, Orlando Health increased its minimum wage to $13 per hour earlier this year, and will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2023. 

 


