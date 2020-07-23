Health Department Monitoring Significant COVID-19 Outbreak At Ocoee Long Term Care Facility

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A nursing home in Ocoee is battling a significant coronavirus outbreak. During a briefing Thursday afternoon, Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said 66 patients and 30 staff at the Ocoee Health Center have tested positive.

Of the residents who tested positive, 22 have been hospitalized.

“We have serious concerns about the number of people who are hospitalized, the number of residents,” said Pino.

He said the first positive case at the long term care facility was reported on June 25th.

More than 25,000 people in Orange County have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. 162 residents have died of COVID-19, with 43 of those deaths reported since Monday.

Orange county is updating its daily case numbers here.

Orange County Jail inmates test positive

75 Orange County Jail inmates so far have tested positive for coronavirus. Officials say they’ve tested some 2,800 inmates since the start of the pandemic.

Orange County corrections chief Louis Quiñones said16 of the inmates who tested positive have since recovered and 15 have been released.

“One of the things that I like to focus on is that right now, out of the 40 plus that are in custody, only one is symptomatic, and that individual is in a medical isolation unit and being monitored by all medical staff,” said Quiñones.’

He said inmates are placed in a quarantine unit for at least two weeks before going into general population. The jail is also providing masks for inmates and staff.

Strike Teams begin visiting county businesses

Strike teams have begun visiting businesses in Orange County to ensure compliance with coronavirus safety protocols.

So far they have visited 75 businesses. Mayor Jerry Demings said 88% of those businesses were following the rules.

“Of the businesses that were not in compliance, it was because they fail to meet one of the following safety protocols: practicing social distancing, following the mandatory facial covering executive order, maintaining checkpoints and floor markings to assist patrons in staying six feet apart.”

The teams are made up of staff from county code enforcement, the fire marshal’s office and the department of health.