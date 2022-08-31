 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Health Department in Orange County doubles monkeypox vaccinations as cases rise

by (WMFE)

Image: CDC


Florida Department of Health data show Orange County’s monkeypox cases increased many times over in August, when at least 111 people were infected

Now the county health department has doubled vaccination appointments to 200 per day, Monday through Friday.

Anyone can catch monkeypox, but men having sex with men are currently most at risk. It causes a rash that can look like pimples or blisters and, sometimes, brings flu-like symptoms.

The CDC says this type of monkeypox is rarely fatal. It spreads through close, personal, often skin-to-skin or prolonged face-to-face contact. It can be spread indirectly through objects, like clothing, used by an infected person.

Florida has so far reported nearly 2,000 cases, most of them in August. 

Miami-Dade and Broward counties have had the bulk of the infections. Central Florida has seen 221 people with monkeypox, including a young child in Brevard County and 151 people in Orange.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP