 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Health alert lifted for Lake Weir, but algae bloom still present

by (WMFE)

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reported blue-green algae in the water at Carney Island park on Lake Weir. However, the toxins sometimes produced by the algae were not detected. Photo: DEP

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Health Department in Marion County has rescinded a health alert for Lake Weir just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

On May 17th, the department warned people to stay out of the water after samples showed toxins from blue-green algae near the north shore of the lake.

But new water samples taken Monday showed the toxins are no longer present.

Lake visitors are advised to “resume their normal water activities.”

The algae bloom itself was still there and at nearby Carney Island park, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP