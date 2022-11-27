-
World AIDS Day is Thursday and Central Florida’s Department of Health along with the Central Florida HIV Planning Council are hosting an event to combat the rising numbers of HIV cases in the state.
Central Florida union nurses protested Tuesday morning in Kissimmee over an Osceola County hospital’s decision to cut its newborn nursery unit, which they say will force low-income, high-risk patients to pay the price.
New COVID-19 data suggests children between 6 months and 4 years old had the lowest vaccination rates throughout the county.
The treatments were highly popular earlier in the pandemic. One by one, they got knocked out by more convenient, less expensive treatment options, and new COVID variants.
The University of Central Florida College of Nursing received a multi-million-dollar donation to train new healthcare workers as the nursing shortage continues.
It’s National Lung Cancer awareness month, and a recent study suggests Florida scores below the average when it comes to lung cancer screenings and treatment.
Florida activists group worries for transgender youth future as state bans gender-affirming treatmentsLBGTQ activist groups are concerned for Florida’s trans-youth after two Florida medical boards' decision last week in Buena Vista to ban gender-affirming therapies for minors.
As Election Day draws near in Central Florida, voters are looking for candidates who align with their views on abortion.
Orange County is buzzing with higher levels of mosquito activity. County experts say the booming population came after Hurricane Ian.
For the last five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slow down in the virus' transmission rate around the county.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and other organizations are inviting the public to dispose of unused medications and opioids safely and anonymously. Central Florida has many locations available this weekend for the public.
Positive tests for the flu are up at hospitals across Central Florida as the season swings into gear.