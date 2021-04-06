 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Have You Made Your Reservations Yet? #407Day, A Day to Support Local Restaurants, is Wednesday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orange County Government

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Tomorrow is April 7th, a date matching Orange County’s area code that leaders have dubbed “407 Day.” It’s a day to support local restaurants that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.


Orange County has over 6,000 restaurants that make up about 84 percent of the local hospitality industry. 

Mayor Jerry Demings says tomorrow is a day to celebrate and support them by dining out or ordering in.

“407 Day is the one day a year that Orange County residents can sit down at a virtual dinner table together or dine at a restaurant and support our community.”

Demings says anyone who dines out or orders in from one of the eateries around the 407 area code can participate over social media.

“With recommendations, selfies or shots of the food that you are partaking of. If you go on social media, please use the hashtag #407Day.”

This is the second year in a row the county has partnered with Visit Orlando on this virtual campaign to support local business owners and employees during the pandemic. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP