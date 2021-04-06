Have You Made Your Reservations Yet? #407Day, A Day to Support Local Restaurants, is Wednesday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Tomorrow is April 7th, a date matching Orange County’s area code that leaders have dubbed “407 Day.” It’s a day to support local restaurants that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Our restaurant community has always represented a vital part of who we are as a region. This year, we are proud to continue to show our support for our restaurants through #407Day. We encourage our residents to dine in or order takeout or delivery on April 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Y3QD2C3Zmj — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) April 5, 2021



Orange County has over 6,000 restaurants that make up about 84 percent of the local hospitality industry.

Mayor Jerry Demings says tomorrow is a day to celebrate and support them by dining out or ordering in.

“407 Day is the one day a year that Orange County residents can sit down at a virtual dinner table together or dine at a restaurant and support our community.”

Demings says anyone who dines out or orders in from one of the eateries around the 407 area code can participate over social media.

“With recommendations, selfies or shots of the food that you are partaking of. If you go on social media, please use the hashtag #407Day.”

This is the second year in a row the county has partnered with Visit Orlando on this virtual campaign to support local business owners and employees during the pandemic.