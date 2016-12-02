 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Have You Ever Seen (Through) The Rain?

Rendering of the CYGNSS satellite in orbit. Photo: NASA/JPL

A fleet of 8 toaster-oven sized satellites are heading to orbit with the task of seeing through rain. NASA’s Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System will measure wind speeds in the tropics to better understand cyclones and hurricanes. And it does this in a pretty interesting way: using left-over GPS signals beamed down to earth.

Derek Posselt is a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in California and he joins the program to talk about the mission and the technology that helps this fleet work.


