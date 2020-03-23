Have Questions About Coronavirus? Share And We’ll Find The Answers
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, NPR wants to make sure we are answering your questions about what’s happening across the country. To do that, we are launching The National Conversation with NPR’s All Things Considered where we’re going to have experts answer the questions you ask. Whether it’s related to school closures and what that means for students’ education, what we know about the current number of cases and testing, or anything else, we want to know what questions you have about the pandemic.
Fill out the form here. Then join us Monday-Wednesday at 9 p.m. on WMFE and WMFV.
Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.
