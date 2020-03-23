 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Have Questions About Coronavirus? Share And We’ll Find The Answers

by Wynne Davis (NPR)

Stuart Malcolm, a doctor with the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic, walks by a supportive sign on a boarded-up shop in San Francisco on Tuesday. NPR is launching The National Conversation with NPR's All Things Considered where we're going to have experts answer your questions about the coronavirus.
Image credit: Josh Edelson

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, NPR wants to make sure we are answering your questions about what’s happening across the country. To do that, we are launching The National Conversation with NPR’s All Things Considered where we’re going to have experts answer the questions you ask. Whether it’s related to school closures and what that means for students’ education, what we know about the current number of cases and testing, or anything else, we want to know what questions you have about the pandemic.

Fill out the form here. Then join us Monday-Wednesday at 9 p.m. on WMFE and WMFV. 

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

