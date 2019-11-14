 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Harry Connick Jr. Celebrates The Music Of Cole Porter On ‘True Love’

by Vince Pearson (NPR)
"If you think of music like Legos," Harry Connick Jr. says, Cole Porter's music "was like the greatest set of Legos, ever. You could build anything because the songs were so structurally sound."
For more than 30 years, Harry Connick Jr. has been putting out music that evokes the legacy of Frank Sinatra and other jazz icons. Now, he’s back with a new album, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, and an accompanying Broadway show. NPR’s David Greene visited the singer in Hollywood’s Capitol Studios, where Connick demonstrated a few Cole Porter classics on the piano and talked about the musician’s enduring influence.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

