Hanna Is The First Hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Season

by (WMFE)

Photo: Michael M

Hanna is the first named hurricane of the season that began in June. 

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters and Doppler Weather Radars have confirmed that Hanna has become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hanna is moving westward at a speed of 9 mph. She is expected to turn west-southwest by Saturday night continuing into Sunday.

The center of the hurricane could make landfall on the Texas coast this afternoon or early this evening.

Hanna has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. She is expected to strengthen further before she makes landfall today. Once she moves inland, she is expected to weaken.

The hurricane is expected to bring dangerous storm surge and hurricane force winds to the state along with a few tornadoes.

Parts of the Texas and Louisiana coasts and the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and northern Tamaulipas will experience heavy rainfall-up to 12 inches in some cases.


