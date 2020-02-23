 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Hammers And Shakers Test NASA’s New Moon Rocket

by (WMFE)

Using a callibrated hammer, a technician bangs the top of NASA's SLS rocket to simulate the vibration forces it will experience during liftoff. Photo: Boeing

NASA’s next moon rocket is undergoing testing. For the first test, technicians are hitting the rocket with hammers.

Electric motors called shakers also are testing the SLS rocket’s structure — verifying it can withstand the intense vibrations it will experience during launch.

The motors were installed during manufacturing of the core stage booster. Technicians are using calibrated hammers to bang the top of the rocket, an area where the motors can’t reach.

The tests are part of a larger test campaign happening at a NASA facility in Mississippi called the Green Run. The campaign is pushing the brand new rocket’s fuel tank and engines to the max including a full 8 and a half minute firing of its four engines this summer.

Once testing is complete, the rocket will travel to Kennedy Space Center before launching NASA’s Orion capsule on an uncrewed mission around the moon.

Boeing is responsible for the design, development and testing of the SLS rocket and dozens of the company’s Titusville employees are supporting the test. The rocket is part of NASA’s Artmeis program, the agency’s focus on landing humans on the moon in the 2020s.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP