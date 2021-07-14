 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
“Hamilton” Star Speaks On The Musical And Its Legacy Ahead Of Jacksonville Performance

by (WMFE)
The Broadway smash “Hamilton” is coming to Jacksonville for a three-week run beginning in late September.

The musical has performances from September 29th to October 17th at Jacksonville’s Times-Union Center.

WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston spoke with Jared Dixon, who plays the central character of Aaron Burr in the touring production.

He says the musical and its subject matter reflect issues from the time of the Founding Fathers that carry through the present.

Click Play Audio to hear their conversation.

 


