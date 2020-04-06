 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
‘Hamilton’ Cast Reunites For Emily Blunt, John Krasinski And One Lucky 9-Year-Old

by Stephen Thompson (NPR)

Clockwise from top left: Daveed Diggs, 9-year-old Aubrey, Okieriete Onaodowan, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

In this era of social distancing, few celebrities have carved out a social media presence as appealing as those of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. They’re married, so they get to share their isolation — and they’ve been filling the time with a kindhearted weekly YouTube show they call Some Good News.

As the title suggests, it’s a roundup — anchored by Krasinski, with input from special guests — of day-brightening stories about people doing good in the world. The show’s second episode, which posted late Sunday, rolls along amiably enough until about midway through, when Krasinski welcomes a 9-year-old named Aubrey.

Inspired by a tweet expressing sadness that Aubrey would have to miss her much-anticipated trip to see Hamilton on Broadway, Krasinski and Blunt inform a star-struck Aubrey that they’ll be flying her to see the show once Broadway reopens. But then, given that Blunt starred in Mary Poppins Returns with one Lin-Manuel Miranda, they decide to top themselves.

The moment you can secure a quick break, be sure to strap in for this 17-minute explosion of good-hearted joy, courtesy of the stars of A Quiet Place — and the entire (socially distanced) original cast of Hamilton.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

