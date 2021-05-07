 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Halloween is Back on This Year at Disney with Magic Kingdom’s “After Hours BOO BASH,” Self-Guided Mystifying Attractions Tour

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

On this Halfway to Halloween Day, Disney is announcing it will bring back its after-hours Halloween party with a “Disney After Hours BOO BASH” event.

The Boo Bash at the Magic Kingdom will feature Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings, and treat stops throughout the park. 

All guests are required to wear facial coverings and Halloween costumes, although strongly encouraged, are optional.

Only children younger than age fourteen are allowed to wear costume masks. 

Tickets for the event that runs from 9 pm until 12 midnight on select nights starting August 10 through Halloween will go on sale next month. 

Anyone with a Boo Bash ticket can enter the park as early as 7 pm.

Disney has also posted a self-guided tour of the parks’ most mystifying attractions on its YouTube page, to help visitors get into the Halfway to Halloween spirit. 

Follow the Disney Parks blog for updates on the event.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP