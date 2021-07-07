Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Was Assassinated At Home, According To The Acting PM

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, shown here in 2018, was assassinated at his home on Wednesday, the country's prime minister reported.

Image credit: Riccardo Savi

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated, according to the country’s acting prime minister.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement that a group of people, some of whom spoke Spanish, attacked the president’s private residence and killed him.

The first lady was wounded by a bullet and is receiving care, he added.

“Every measure is being taken to guarantee the continuity of the state to protect the nation,” Joseph said in the statement.

Moïse, a wealthy businessman who made his fortune exporting fruit, became president in 2017 after a lengthy election process. He had never held political office before.

He had been batting away calls for him to resign in February of this year at what opponents considered the end of his five-year term. Moïse had insisted he still had another year as president because he took office late.

He has been ruling by decree for more than a year because the country has not held legislative elections.

The political turmoil in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere has sparked political protests and an uncontrolled crime wave fueled by gangs.