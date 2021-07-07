 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Was Assassinated At Home, According To The Acting PM

by Joe Hernandez (NPR)

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, shown here in 2018, was assassinated at his home on Wednesday, the country's prime minister reported.
Image credit: Riccardo Savi


Updated July 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM ET

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated, according to the country’s acting prime minister.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement that a group of people, some of whom spoke Spanish, attacked the president’s private residence and killed him.

The first lady was wounded by a bullet and is receiving care, he added.

“Every measure is being taken to guarantee the continuity of the state to protect the nation,” Joseph said in the statement.

Moïse, a wealthy businessman who made his fortune exporting fruit, became president in 2017 after a lengthy election process. He had never held political office before.

He had been batting away calls for him to resign in February of this year at what opponents considered the end of his five-year term. Moïse had insisted he still had another year as president because he took office late.

He has been ruling by decree for more than a year because the country has not held legislative elections.

The political turmoil in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere has sparked political protests and an uncontrolled crime wave fueled by gangs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP