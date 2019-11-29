 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Had Too Much to Drink and Need a Ride This Thanksgiving Holiday? Try a Free Tow Ride for You and Your Car

by (WMFE)
Drunk drivers killed 370 people and injured almost 3,000 others in Florida in 2018. Photo: Danielle Prieur

AAA and Budweiser will be offering free rides home for impaired drivers and their cars in Central Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tow to Go is available 24 hours a day through December 1 at 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

The free Tow to Go service is available to AAA members and non-members alike. 

AAA’s Mark Jenkins says people who have had too much to drink can call the service and a tow truck will pick up the person and their car.

“If you feel that you’re uncomfortable leaving your vehicle behind, then you can call Tow to Go. We’ll take you and your vehicle either home or to a safe place within a ten mile radius.”

Jenkins says the service is also available in eight other states this holiday season including Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

“The concerning thing is that so many people make the wrong decision to get behind the wheel after they’ve been drinking. And in some cases, it’s because maybe people don’t want to leave their vehicle behind at a bar overnight. With this service, it really eliminates any excuses.”

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says in 2018 alone, 370 people were killed by drunk drivers and almost 3,000 people were injured by drunk drivers.

