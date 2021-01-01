 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Hacker sends bizarre tweets on Broward commission’s account

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dole777

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine who hacked the Broward County Commission’s Twitter account early Thursday morning. Several bizarre tweets went out Thursday morning. The now-deleted tweets appeared to be largely nonsensical combinations of letters and symbols. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Public Information Manager Kimberly Maroe was the only person with the account’s password. She says she was alerted around 9 a.m. and immediately reported it to Twitter and the county’s technology department. Maroe says she doesn’t know what the tweets mean, or who accessed the account. She added that no sensitive information was accessed. She changed the account’s password.


