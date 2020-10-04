Gulf Fish Farm Gets Federal Approval To Dump Thousands Of Pounds Of Waste

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Environmental Protection Agency has authorized a request to discharge 80,000 pounds of fish farm waste into the Gulf of Mexico. WUSF’s Jessica Meszaros reports it’s a key step to open a controversial experimental farm off Sarasota’s coast.

Kampachi Farms of Hawaii plans for the floating fish farm to raise 20,000 Almaco jack- the first ever authorized in federal waters.

But city officials in Sarasota and Holmes Beach have been voicing opposition to this project for months.

Activists, like Jaclyn Lopez with the Center for Biological Diversity, say farmed fish spread diseases and nutrients from the fish waste exacerbate red tide algae blooms. They’re also concerned about storms.

“This summer alone, we saw two named storms in the Gulf of Mexico, that hasn’t happened in decades. It’s possible and scientists predict likely that we’re going to continue to see big storms come through the Gulf. And the ability to maintain the integrity of this facility remains to be seen.”

Lopez says she expects this latest move to be challenged in court.