coronavirus


Guess What’s Flying Off Shelves Now: Hair Dye

by Camila Domonoske (NPR)

A worker restocks sodas at a Hispanic specialty supermarket in Los Angeles on March 19. Nationally, sales of soft drinks were up 43% that week, compared to the same week in 2019.
Image credit: Mario Tama

America is stocking up on food, thermometers — and hair dye.

The latest sales data from Nielsen shows how our lives have been affected by widespread social distancing and, in some areas, mandatory lockdowns, as the world tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Just as in recent weeks, sales of medical supplies, cleaning products, paper goods and shelf-stable food have been remarkably high. But last week customers also flocked to beauty products — salons are closed, after all.

Yeast saw a big spike as we launched new baking projects. And in the meat department, hefty spiral hams have newfound popularity.

Here’s some of Nielsen’s data on what Americans were buying.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

