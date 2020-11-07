 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Guatemala searches, Eta regains storm status, heads to Cuba

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Florida Storms

PURULHA, Guatemala (AP) — Searchers in Guatemala were digging through mud and debris looking for an estimated 100 people believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide, as Eta regained tropical storm strength and churned toward Cuba.

Eta became a tropical storm again on Saturday as it moved over the Caribbean Sea and the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watches for the northwestern Bahamas, southern Florida and the Florida Keys.

Back in Central America, which Eta reached as a mighty Category 4 hurricane Tuesday, authorities from Panama to Mexico were still surveying the damages following days of torrential rains.


