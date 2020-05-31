Growing Bolder: Yogi Roth; Eleanor Pendergraft; Felix Cavaliere; Bill Graham

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



If you’ve already lost your parents, chances are you wish you’d spent more time with them. Yogi Roth never wanted to feel that way. Find out the bold adventure he decided to take with his father and how he’s launched a campaign to encourage the rest of us to spend time with the people we love.

She was disabled and in a wheelchair for 20 years. Then she got up and began to reclaim her life. Wait until you hear Eleanor Pendergraft‘s incredible story of trying new things and storming back to an active life.

Felix Cavaliere is a member of a half-dozen Halls of Fame, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. He’s the founder, keyboardist and vocalist for the ’60s supergroup The Rascals, who recorded hits like “Good Loving,” “I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore,” “Beautiful Morning,” “Groovin’” and many more. After 50 years in the business, he is still going strong and making great music.

Bill Graham has been a relentless advocate for captioning since become deafened as an adult. Find out how he’s made great strides to give deaf people more access to a variety of content.