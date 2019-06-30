 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Will Bowen; Lynn Brooks; Christopher Walken; Sophia Dembling

Could you stop complaining for 21 days? Meet Will Bowen, the man behind a growing international movement that urges people to create a complaint free world. Find out why he thinks complaining is bad for your health.

The VW microbus is an iconic symbol of the 1960s and ’70s. And, it turns out, one of the most popular — and valuable — classic vehicles around these days. See how a father and son team is bringing memories back as they restore these vintage vans.

More than 20 years ago, Lynn Brooks walked away from a successful career at the age of 59 because she had an idea about how she could help boost the image of her beloved New York City. Now, she and her volunteer organization are stronger than ever. Find out how she’s helped greet 12,000 visitors with her unique vistor welcome program.

He’s subtle yet bombastic. He’s an accomplished actor of stage and screen and dancer. He’s in his 70s and says his favorite thing to do in the world is work. And the great Christopher Walken is talking to us about one of his most surprising roles.

Introverts are generating a lot of buzz these days, and writer Sophia Dembling is “pretending” to be an extrovert to smash some stereotypes about introverts.


