 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Underwater Cave Explorer Jill Heinerth; Entrepreneur Robin Wilson; Rock Keyboardist Patrick Moraz

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Jill Heinerth has one of the most dangerous jobs there is. As one of the top underwater cave explorers in the world, she’s explored icebergs, volcanic lava tubes and submerged caves. She talks to Growing Bolder about her experiences being the hands and eyes of climatologists, archeologists and engineers, helping them to better understand our earth.

Robin Wilson is an author, eco-warrior, business leader and someone on the front line of fighting racial and gender discrimination. Her story is pretty eye-opening. She’s a Black woman who created her own custom cabinetry line, with more than 400 dealers nationwide carrying her products, yet she still could not get financing, despite the fact the line generated a quarter billion dollars worth of retail sales. She talks to Growing Bolder about her struggles and journey selling her Robin Wilson Home line, a hypoallergenic line of cabinetry and furniture, and offers inspiration for never giving up on yourself.

He’s one of the greatest keyboard players in rock, yet few know his name. Patrick Moraz, who played for Yes and the Moody Blues, was never in it for fame. For him, success is measured in spontaneity, experimentation and improvisation. Learn why he believes the same three ingredients are key to living a full and adventurous life.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Growing Bolder

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, RSS Feed. Resilience and risk taking. ... Read Full Bio »

TOP