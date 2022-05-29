Growing Bolder: TV’s Al Roker; Author Ciji Ware; Guitar Legend Rick Derringer

Al Roker is a beloved fixture on morning TV. He’s the weather guy and co-host at TODAY and in his spare time, he dabbles in acting (on Broadway no less) and is an author. His latest book is called “You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success.” Is retirement on his radar? He shares his thoughts on what these years should really be like.

Did you know sometimes the best way to have more is by having less? Over a lifetime we all collect an overwhelming number of things that fill our homes. You may not realize it, but all that stuff can hold you back, push you down and keep you from being your best. Author Ciji Ware explains why downsizing may be the way to right-size your life.

When you become a big time, worldwide rock star at the age of seventeen, what are you supposed to do when you’re 70? Rick Derringer shot to stardom with the songs, “Hang On Sloopy” and “Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo”. His message to everyone today is that just like another of his well-known songs, he is, “Still Alive and Well”! Hear what Derringer believes he has discovered about enjoying his later years.