Growing Bolder: Travel Host and Writer Samantha Brown; Journalist Shankar Vedantam

After economically devastating shut-downs during the pandemic, the travel industry is surging back to life again. Who better to get ideas for a return to the road than one of the nation’s most beloved travel hosts?

Samantha Brown has one of those dream jobs we all envy. As the host of several travel shows, including her latest, “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” on public TV, she has visited more than 60 countries, 250 cities and 40 U.S. states. Along the way, she’s learned a lot of life lessons. She explains how much we can all learn by traveling and meeting people from all walks of life and offers her three best tips for people of all ages and all income levels to see the world, at a fraction of the cost.

Plus, can deceiving ourselves sometimes be a good thing? Shankar Vedantam is the host of the popular podcast and radio show, “The Hidden Brain,” and a New York Times best-selling author. In his latest book, “Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain,” Vandantam makes the case that sometimes honesty may not be the best policy. It’s a fascinating conversation that will inspire you to use self-delusions to your advantage in life!