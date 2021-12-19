Growing Bolder: Theoretical Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku; Writer, Actor and Downtown Diva Stephanie Davis

Eminent Physicist, Dr. Michio Kaku is one of the brightest minds alive today. His most recent book is The God Equation, The Quest for a Theory of Everything. Kaku speaks with Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton about the mysteries of the expanding universe, how something can be infinite, the Big Bang, wormholes, black holes, time travel, a multi-verse, alien civilizations, dark matter and more.

Stephanie Davis, aka The Downtown Diva, is a fixture on the Southwest Florida arts and social scene. Beloved for her witty and interesting regular columns in Florida Weekly, her story is also one of perseverance and overcoming a troubled upbringing. She’ll inspire you to never stop searching for purpose and fulfillment in life.