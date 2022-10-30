 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Theoretical Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku; Writer, Actor, and Downtown Diva Stephanie Davis

by (WMFE)


Eminent Physicist, Dr. Michio Kaku is one of the brightest minds alive today. His most recent book is The God Equation, The Quest for a Theory of Everything. Kaku speaks with Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton about the mysteries of the expanding universe, how something can be infinite, the Big Bang, wormholes, black holes, time travel, a multi-verse, alien civilizations, dark matter, and more.

Stephanie Davis, aka The Downtown Diva, is a fixture on the Southwest Florida arts and social scene. Beloved for her witty and interesting regular columns in Florida Weekly, her story is also one of perseverance and overcoming a troubled upbringing. She’ll inspire you to never stop searching for purpose and fulfillment in life.


About Growing Bolder

