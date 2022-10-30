Growing Bolder: Theoretical Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku; Writer, Actor, and Downtown Diva Stephanie Davis
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Eminent Physicist, Dr. Michio Kaku is one of the brightest minds alive today. His most recent book is The God Equation, The Quest for a Theory of Everything. Kaku speaks with Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton about the mysteries of the expanding universe, how something can be infinite, the Big Bang, wormholes, black holes, time travel, a multi-verse, alien civilizations, dark matter, and more.
Stephanie Davis, aka The Downtown Diva, is a fixture on the Southwest Florida arts and social scene. Beloved for her witty and interesting regular columns in Florida Weekly, her story is also one of perseverance and overcoming a troubled upbringing. She’ll inspire you to never stop searching for purpose and fulfillment in life.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity