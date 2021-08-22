 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Sustainability Expert Jennie Romer; Dr. Nick Dewan’s Tips for Post-Pandemic Integration

by (WMFE)


Did you know milk jugs can be recycled but milk cartons often are not? Author and legal associate Jennie Romer joins us to explain what can and cannot go in the bin, whether recycling is working at all, and what we can do to change the system to better protect our planet.

Then, Dr. Nick Dewan, a nationally known expert in behavioral health discusses the sometimes painful process of copying with change, including how to make the transition from pandemic isolation to reintegration. Find out how our mental health can affect us physically.

Sometimes it feels like we’d all be safer if we could live inside a bubble. We’ll introduce you to a Miami-based photographer who did exactly that at the start of the pandemic, resulting in a series of viral photos. George Kamper explains how each of us can find inspiration, even during the most challenging times.


