Growing Bolder: Susan Winter; Dr. Daniel Amen; David Muir; Diana Nyad

One of the most damaging things to our health is loneliness. Feeling alone and isolated is prevalent as we age and can have devastating effects. Relationship expert Susan Winter offer interesting ways to stay in the game.

Plus, Dr. Daniel Amen is one of the most influential psychiatrists in the country. A respected thought leader on brain health, he talks to Growing Bolder about the near-epidemic levels of depression and anxiety in this country and offers strategies we can all use to deal with these common issues.

Do you know much about the culture you came from? David Muir was born in Jamaica but has called the U.S. home for decades. He wanted to find a place to celebrate Caribbean culture but it didn’t exist — so he created it! Find out how discovering his roots led to a passion he never imagined.

And legendary swimmer Diana Nyad shares why the phrase “can not” is something you should never say to her.