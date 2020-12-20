 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Survivorman Les Stroud; Active Aging Expert Colin Milner; Stretch Yourself

Known as the creator of the survivor TV genre, Les Stroud has faced the elements in Antarctica, the wilds of the rainforests, and more to teach us not just how to survive, but how to connect with the earth, ourselves and each other. Now, the 59-year-old outdoorsman and survival export is talking to Growing Bolder about surviving one of life’s toughest challenges — aging.

Then, aging expert Colin Milner, president of the International Council on Active Aging, explains how it’s up to eery one of us to stay healthy and active.

Plus, meet a group of women who want to make the point that staying active does not mean you have to go run marathons. They’ll explain about the many benefits they get from the simple act of stretching out.


