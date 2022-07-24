 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Social Scientist and Author Arthur Brooks; 3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines; Growing Bolder Poetry Slam Winner Collie Blake

Arthur Brooks knows something about happiness. He teaches happiness classes at Harvard University. The social scientist just completed a seven-year study and discovered one important ingredient that we all need in life to allow us to become happier as we get older.

Rowdy Gaines is an Olympic legend who nearly walked away from the sport he loves just before the defining moment of his swimming career. He explains how opportunities in life, just like swimming, can be decided by inches or seconds, and how we can control our fate through effort and perseverance.

Collie Blake was struggling with grief and loss and took a chance by opening her heart to express her feelings in the form of poetry. What she created not only helped her cope but made her the winner of the first Growing Bolder Poetry Slam. Hear her poem and our reaction to it.


