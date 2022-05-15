Growing Bolder: Sleep Expert Kathryn Nicolai; Travel Guide Legend Rick Steves

Do you feel like you just don’t seem to get enough sleep? While it can be difficult to find more hours in the day, expert Kathryn Nicolai believes that with a few simple changes, we can improve the quality of the sleep we get. She will explain how, and why the way we FALL asleep makes a big difference in how well we sleep. Nicolai will share some tips you can try tonight.

Travel expert and public television icon Rick Steves found himself stuck at home during the pandemic for the first time in his life. He explains what it was like for someone used to routinely traveling the world to suddenly have to stay put, and he’ll share his advice for the best and safest ways to see the world post-pandemic.