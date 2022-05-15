 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Sleep Expert Kathryn Nicolai; Travel Guide Legend Rick Steves

by (WMFE)


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Do you feel like you just don’t seem to get enough sleep? While it can be difficult to find more hours in the day, expert Kathryn Nicolai believes that with a few simple changes, we can improve the quality of the sleep we get. She will explain how, and why the way we FALL asleep makes a big difference in how well we sleep. Nicolai will share some tips you can try tonight.

Travel expert and public television icon Rick Steves found himself stuck at home during the pandemic for the first time in his life. He explains what it was like for someone used to routinely traveling the world to suddenly have to stay put, and he’ll share his advice for the best and safest ways to see the world post-pandemic.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Growing Bolder

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, RSS Feed. Resilience and risk taking. ... Read Full Bio »

TOP