Growing Bolder: Science Reporter Lydia Denworth; Wellness Experts Doro Bush Koch and Tricia Reilly Koch; Geriatrician Dr. Bill Thomas

You’ve heard of physical and mental health; how’s your social health? Journalist and author Lydia Denworth discovered that especially as we age, maintaining strong friendships is surprisingly important and can have a significant impact on our overall well-being.

Doro Bush Koch and Tricia Reilly Koch are one of the most powerful sister-in-law teams in the country. They are wellness advocates, kindness champions, and founders of The Co-Mindfulness Movement. Tricia is a nutritionist and health counselor. Doro is a New York Times bestselling author who also happens to be the only person ever to be the daughter of one US president and the sister of another! They explain what co-mindfulness is, and how it can change your life.

Dr. Bill Thomas is a Harvard-trained geriatrician renowned for de-institutionalizing nursing homes worldwide. He believes that as we age there are only two kinds of people; those who look backward and those who look forward. So, which are you? It’s important because your attitude can make a bigger difference than your genetics.