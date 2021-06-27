Growing Bolder: Science Reporter Lydia Denworth; Wellness Experts Doro Bush Koch and Tricia Reilly; Geriatrician Dr. Bill Thomas
Science journalist and author Lydia Denworth presents the natural history of human friendships and evidence of their impact on your health.
Plus, Doro Bush Koch, sister of one U.S. president and daughter of another, explains how the stresses of politics led her to explore mindfulness. She and her business partner and sister-in-law Tricia Reilly Koch share details on their co-mindfulness project and reveal how this practice can improve your life as well.
And, Dr. Bill Thomas is a Harvard-trained geriatrician renowned for de-institutionalizing nursing homes worldwide. He explains how your attitude can make a bigger difference than genetics.
