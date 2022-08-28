Growing Bolder: Science Journalist David McRaney; USA Archery CEO and World Champion Rod Menzer; 73-Year-Old Viral Video Star Ms. Stephanie

Science Journalist David McRaney wanted to find out what it takes to make someone change their mind. Does arguing or debating ever really work? McRaney discusses what he’s learned after years of research. In this era of great political and social divides he offers his thoughts as to what it will take to bring people together.

Rod Menzer explains why archery is one of the most beneficial activities you can engage in regardless of your skill or fitness level. Not only has Menzer studied the sport he is one of the greatest archers in American history. Now, as CEO of USA Archery, he talks about how easy it is to get started and why it just may be the passion you never knew you had.

Stephanie Walsh will convince you that it’s never too late to find your passion and get the most from it. At the age of 70, someone posted a video of her hip-hop dancing that took the internet by storm. She shares her empowering message about life with Growing Bolder’s Amy Sweezey.