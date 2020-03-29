Growing Bolder: Roger Daltrey; Joan Price; Ernie Andrus; Dr. Terry Wahls

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Do you realize it’s been more than 50 years since “My Generation” was released? The song is still very much alive and so is the band that gave it life. Roger Daltrey joins us for a fascinating trip through The Who’s 50-year history.

Over the last few years, people over 50 have taught the world a shocking lesson: they’re not only still sexually active, some are more active than ever! Sex expert Joan Price explains why it’s time to stop being embarrassed to talk about sex.

World War II vet Ernie Andrus is 91 years old and always looking for a new adventure. So he’s currently running — yes, running! — across the country on a mission to preserve an important battleship and return it to Normandy Beach.

Can food cure you? Dr. Terry Wahls, a professor at the University of Iowa’s College of Medicine, explains how she redesigned her diet to reverse the effects of her aggressive multiple sclerosis. She explains.