Growing Bolder: Rick Steves; Kathryn Nicolai; Dr. Bill Thomas

The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the travel industry. The entire industry is in the midst of rethinking everything about its present and future, including the man many consider to be the face of American travel. For more than 40 years, Rick Steves‘ travel books have helped millions explore Europe. He’s also the host of the long-running American Public Television show “Rick Steves’ Europe” and radio show “Travel With Rick Steves.” Steves checks in with Growing Bolder to share his vision for the future of travel and how he thinks it will change in the years to come.

Did you get a good night’s sleep last night? If you’re like most people, the answer is definitely no. Sleep expert Kathryn Nicolai joins us to reveal how to learn how to sleep like it’s your job. She is the host of the popular Nothing Much Happens podcast and she’s been called the “architect of coziness.” Nicolai is the creator of soothing stories that ease the reader into dreamland, one story at a time. She joins Growing Bolder to share some of her secrets to getting a good eight hours a night, and soon, you, too, will be sleeping soundly.

Dr. Bill Thomas is a nationally renowned geriatrician who has some advice on how to reach your full potential. Learn how to living life with 20/20 vision.