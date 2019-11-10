 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Richard Simmons; Cristina Ferrare; Beryl Wiltshire; Kay Glynn

by (WMFE)

There are few people whose sole goal in life is to make people feel better about themselves, but that’s exactly what Richard Simmons has been doing for nearly 40 years. He shares his own personal struggles and why he’s passionate about making a difference.

Did you know W.C. Fields ran away from home at the age of 11, living in crates and doorways? Hollywood legend Key Howard brings us the extraordinary true-life story of W.C. Fields and the mystery fortune he is rumored to have left behind.

Cristina Ferrare is a supermodel, designer, chef, author, actress and co-host of Emmy-nominated “Home & Family” show on the Hallmark Channel. Find out why she’s having more fun than ever.

Do you know what you’re going to do after you retire? One of the best ways to move forward is to give back. Beryl Wiltshire signed up as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity at the age of 68 doing many things she had never done before.

Kay Glynn is arguably the greatest all-around female athlete over 60 in the world and by refusing to simply stop doing what she loves, she is giving notice to the medical world that it is never too late to return to the activity that you love.


