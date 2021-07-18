Growing Bolder: Rev. Mary Downey, Helping Homeless Families; Classic Cars Collector Scott Brandt; Get Moving With the Calendar Girls

In Central Florida, hotels and motels in the tourist corridor serve as temporary housing for the workforce that is priced out of most housing options. When Rev. Mary Downey moved to town from her home state of Arkansas, she felt called to make a difference for these families, especially the children. She founded the nonprofit Hope Partnership, which helps homeless families get back on their feet. She offers encouragement for anyone inspired to make a difference but uncertain how to start.

What do you do when what you love to do just won’t put food on the table? We talk to Scott Brandt, who traded in his canvas for a career in classic cars. He did it by following the mantra — don’t dream it, be it! His expert knowledge of the cars of our past is only surpassed by the wisdom he’s gained about living a life of service, compassion and purpose.

What happened when a group of older women in Southwest Florida decided to put on their dancing shoes to stamp out ageism? Wait until you meet the Calendar Girls, self-described as maturity in motion. Not only do they perform at all sorts of community events, they are using their talents and passions to make a difference for military veterans by covering the costs of service dogs.