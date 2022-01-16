 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Growing Bolder: Restaurateur and Environmentalist John Rivers; Documentarian Ken Burns; Artist Suzy Toronto

by (WMFE)


John Rivers is a successful restaurateur, founder of the 4 Rivers chain. He’s also an environmentalist and innovator who is focused on sustainability. Rivers talks about the importance of planning for the future, dreaming as big as possible, and making a meaningful difference in your community.

Documentarian Ken Burns is one of the greatest historical storytellers of our time. He speaks with Growing Bolder about his passion for filmmaking and leaving a legacy of his own.

Suzy Toronto is an artist with a purpose. She is using her talents to empower women to have adventures and live fulfilling lives.


