Growing Bolder: Restaurateur and Environmentalist John Rivers; Documentarian Ken Burns; Artist Suzy Toronto
John Rivers is a successful restaurateur, founder of the 4 Rivers chain. He’s also an environmentalist and innovator who is focused on sustainability. Rivers talks about the importance of planning for the future, dreaming as big as possible, and making a meaningful difference in your community.
Documentarian Ken Burns is one of the greatest historical storytellers of our time. He speaks with Growing Bolder about his passion for filmmaking and leaving a legacy of his own.
Suzy Toronto is an artist with a purpose. She is using her talents to empower women to have adventures and live fulfilling lives.
