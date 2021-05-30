Growing Bolder: Public TV’s ‘Survivorman’ Les Stroud; Aging Expert Colin Milner; Lessons on Moving and Stretching

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Known as the creator of the survivor TV genre, Les Stroud has faced the elements in Antarctica, the wilds of the rainforests, and more to teach us not just how to survive, but how to connect with the earth, ourselves and each other. Now, the 59-year-old outdoorsman and survival export is talking to Growing Bolder about surviving one of life’s toughest challenges — aging.

Are you moving every day? It’s more important than you think. Wendy Weiss, RN, gives simple tips to inspire you to Just Keep Moving.

Then, aging expert Colin Milner, president of the International Council on Active Aging, explains how it’s up to every one of us to stay healthy and active.

Plus, meet a group of women who want to make the point that staying active does not mean you have to go run marathons. They’ll explain about the many benefits they get from the simple act of stretching out.

And Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton remembers the lessons of our late friend and colleague Wendy Chioji, a passionate advocate for eating pie for breakfast.