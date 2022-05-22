Growing Bolder: Public TV’s ‘Survivorman’ Les Stroud; Aging Expert Colin Milner; Lessons on Moving and Stretching

Years can fly by in what seems like an instant. Les Stroud has some advice for how we can all get the most out of the time we have. Known as Survivorman from his shows on Discovery Channel, Stroud explains why we all need to put thought, preparation and planning into surviving the challenges presented by aging.

One of the most innovative and influential people in dealing with issues related to aging is Colin Milner. He goes one-on-one with Growing Bolder to explain how it’s up to every one of us to stay healthy and active.

Expecting to stay in shape as we get older can be a stretch, and sometimes, a stretch is exactly what we need. Listen as Robin Wilson leads a class specifically designed to offer older people a whole new footing when it comes to increasing strength and flexibility.