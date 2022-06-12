Growing Bolder: Psychology Researcher and Author Todd Kashdan; Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Boyd Haynes; Musician Joey Eberline
In this episode we will learn how to deal with our feelings, how to get a handle on our emotions, how to keep our egos in check so we can live fulfilling lives.
We start by having a conversation with Todd Kashdan, a leading expert on the psychology of well-being, curiosity, mental flexibility, and social relationships. He has some fascinating thoughts for everyone who would like to see more justice, creativity & innovation in the world and who would like to lead more meaningful and happy lives.
Then, we talk about the effects of aging with a top orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Boyd Haynes who believes choices play just as big a role as genetics. He tells us what he’s learned about prevention and recovery both as a physician and as an athlete, having played on the same volleyball team for 25 years.
Meet Joey Eberline, a man whose body was shattered when he was hit by a car. How he put his life back together and what he’s learned through his ordeal is sure to inspire.
