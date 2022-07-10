Growing Bolder: Psychiatrist and Brain Expert Dr. Daniel Amen; Relationship Expert Susan Winter; Legendary Swimmer Diana Nyad

Feeling depressed or anxious? You are far from alone. Brain expert Dr. Daniel Amen explains that these feelings are at near epidemic levels and offers unusual and effective ways of dealing with them. Discover why instead of classifying them as mental illnesses, he believes they are a matter of brain health. You’ll see why he’s considered one of America’s top psychiatrists and the author of over 12 New York Times bestselling books.

If, like many, you struggle to understand why it is so difficult to find and maintain strong relationships, Susan Winter has some surprising answers. She is a best-selling author and love coach who explains how the rules have changed for people reentering the dating scene. Understanding that love does not happen by accident is one of the keys she uses to help us develop bonds with potential partners and strengthen the ones we may have been taking for granted for years.

And legendary swimmer Diana Nyad shares why the phrase “can not” is something you should never say to her.