Growing Bolder: Podcast Host and Author Gretchen Rubin; Activist Larry McCool; The Beauty of Community Gardens

Gretchen Rubin is one of the most influential voices in self help. She says it is possible to experience happiness, even during the most stressful times. She shares her tips.

There is no question that social ties create positive health effects and something as simple as a community garden can be the catalyst that brings a building full of strangers together. Learn what happened when neighbors started working together toward a common goal, raising plants and growing friendships in the process.

Larry McCool is someone who has stood up for the rights of others his entire life. He’s still right in the middle of things, showing up at protests with his “No Drama Llama” Caesar. McCool explains how animals can not only light up your life, they can also have an extraordinary effect on sad and tense situations.