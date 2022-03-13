Growing Bolder: Physician, Scientist and Author, Dr. William Li; Eco-Activist and Author Erin Brockovich
What foods help prevent cancer? Which vegetables can lower blood pressure? What should you eat to minimize the risk of heart disease? World-renowned physician Dr. William Li shares his findings on how you can eat to beat disease.
What ever happened to Erin Brockovich? In 2001, Julia Roberts won an Academy Award for portraying the secretary turned eco-activist. Now, the real Erin Brockovich is here to share some unsettling information that has brought her to the forefront in the fight to protect our environment.
