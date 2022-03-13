 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Growing Bolder


Growing Bolder: Physician, Scientist and Author, Dr. William Li; Eco-Activist and Author Erin Brockovich

by (WMFE)


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

What foods help prevent cancer? Which vegetables can lower blood pressure? What should you eat to minimize the risk of heart disease? World-renowned physician Dr. William Li  shares his findings on how you can eat to beat disease.

What ever happened to Erin Brockovich? In 2001, Julia Roberts won an Academy Award for portraying the secretary turned eco-activist. Now, the real Erin Brockovich is here to share some unsettling information that has brought her to the forefront in the fight to protect our environment.   


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Growing Bolder

About Growing Bolder

Growing Bolder

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, RSS Feed. Resilience and risk taking. ... Read Full Bio »

TOP