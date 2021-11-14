Growing Bolder: Photographer George Kamper; Author and Legal Associate Jennie Romer; Behavioral Health Expert Dr. Nick Dewan

Sometimes it feels like we’d all be safer if we could live inside a bubble. Meet a Miami-based photographer who did exactly that at the start of the pandemic, and the result was a viral sensation. George Kamper explains how each of us can find inspiration, even during the most challenging times.

What is recyclable and what isn’t? Our discussion with author and legal associate Jennie Romer may surprise you. She explains what can and cannot go in the bin, whether recycling is working at all, and what we can do to change the system to better protect our planet.

Dr. Nick Dewan, a nationally known expert in behavioral health, discusses the sometimes painful process of coping with change, including how to make the transition from pandemic isolation to reintegration. Find out how our mental health can affect us physically.