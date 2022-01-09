Growing Bolder: Photographer Clyde Butcher; Hotelier, Entrepreneur and Author Chip Conley
Clyde Butcher is the foremost landscape photographer in America today. In fact, people compare him to the legendary Ansel Adams. Butcher is also a conservationist and humanitarian who believes his purpose is to inspire us to appreciate and protect the true beauty of nature.
Hotelier and Author Chip Conley started the Modern Elder Academy. It’s the world’s very first wisdom school that’s dedicated to helping people navigate their mid-life. He joins Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton in a conversation that will help shift your mindset on what’s possible as we age.
